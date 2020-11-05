TDP plans to mobilise support of TIDCO housing beneficiaries

Delay in handing over completed units to all the eligible decried

The TDP, as part of its ‘Naa Illu - Naa Sontham’ programme, is gearing itself up to meet the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses to mobilise their support and mount pressure on the government to hand them over the completed units without further delay, according to party State president K. Atchannaidu.

Stating that the housing beneficiaries should fight for their right, Mr. Atchannaidu told the media here on Thursday that the party leaders, along with the beneficiaries, would visit the completed houses and stage protests to highlight the failure of the government.

“The TDP will make the beneficiaries occupy the completed houses if the government fails to hand over the units to them by Sankranti,” he warned.

Since 2014, about 20 lakh houses had been sanctioned to the State. Of the 5 lakh houses sanctioned in the urban areas, 2.66 lakh had been completed, and they should be handed over to the beneficiaries without delay, Mr. Atchannaidu said.

Local body polls

Referring to the local body elections, he said the YSRCP government was opposed to conducting them as it was afraid of defeat.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) had postponed the elections in the past as the incidence of COVID-19 was high in the State at that time.

The SEC had taken the decision only after consulting the officials in the State and the Centre, but the YSRCP leaders alleged that he had acted at the behest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he observed.

“When the SEC plans to conduct the elections now as the COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the State, the YSRCP is again accusing him of acting as per the directions of the TDP,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

“If COVID-19 is the reason behind the government’s opposition to the conduct of elections, how did it allow schools and colleges to reopen?” he questioned.

The TDP leader also found fault with the government for demolishing the compound walls and some structures at GITAM University and at the residence of party leader Sabbam Hari citing violations.