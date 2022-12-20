TDP plans to mobilise 50,000 people for Naidu’s roadshow in Rajam

December 20, 2022 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district leadership is striving to mobilise over 50,000 people for party president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proposed roadshow in the district on December 22.

Former Health Minister and the TDP’s Rajam constituency in-charge Kondru Murali Mohan asked the leaders in the four mandals of the constituency to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Mr. Naidu’s first visit to Rajam after the 2019 elections is a success.

As part of his ‘Idemi Kharma Rashraniki’ programme, Mr. Naidu will begin his roadshow at 5 p.m. and stay in Rajam and interact with leaders from various organisations on the next day.

“The youth are staring at a bleak future in the absence of jobs and livelihood opportunities under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration. Only the TDP offers a ray of hope to the youth as Mr. Naidu has proved his mettle by creating jobs in the IT sector. That is why we are mobilising more youth for the roadshow,” Mr. Murali Mohan said while addressing a press meet in Rajam.

After touring Rajam, Mr. Naidu will go to Bobbili on December 23 and hold a meeting with farmers. He will then address a public meeting in Vizianagaram on December 24.

The TDP leadership is learnt to be holding conferences with its key leaders to get inputs on local issues. Mr. Murali Mohan said he has conveyed to the TDP chief that both industrial and irrigation activity in Rajam was completely hampered in the last three and a half years. The ‘Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki’ programme has evoked a good response in all the mandals as people of all sections were unhappy with the policies of the government, he said.