TDP plans to contest MLC local body election despite YSRCP having majority in erstwhile Vizianagaram district

The MLC (local body) election of erstwhile Vizianagaram district turned interesting as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) indicated that it would field its candidate despite the YSR Congress Party got majority.

According to sources, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister for MSME and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas to identify the strong candidate for the seat. He reportedly asked them to provide feedback as early as possible as the nomination process for the election had already begun a couple of days ago. The last date for filing of nomination is November 11 and a final list of candidates will be announced on November 14.

TDP leader Gottapu Venkata Naidu has officially requested the party leadership to consider his candidature as he had been serving the party for many years. Vasant Vihar Group chairperson Valluri Jayapraksh Babu’s name is also being considered for the post as he has been a sympathiser of the TDP for the last four decades. Mr. Jayaprakash Babu reportedly told the high command that he had wide contacts among local ZPTC and MPTC members and association with all the MLAs in the district. Mr. Naidu interacted with several MLAs, including Rajam legislator Kondru Muralimohan and Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra, in Amaravati on Tuesday to know their opinion about the candidate for the election. However, Mr. Naidu would hold the final meeting in Amaravati to take a decision about contesting in the election. Majority leaders are suggesting the high command not to contest the election since YSRCP won all the 34 ZPTC seats and 389 seats out of total 487 seats.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP is hopeful of victory as it has a majority in the local bodies’ constituency. It has around 500 out of 727 votes in the constituency. With the directive of former Chief Minister and the Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, all former MLAs held review meetings in their respective constituencies to elicit views of ZPTC and MPTC members who are the voters in the election.

According to sources, S.Kota former legislator Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, Nellimarla former MLA Baddukonda Applanaidu and Vizianagaram former MP Bellana Chandrasekhar are in the race for the seat. Vizianagaram former MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy told the high command that he was not interested in the seat although he previously held MLC post also.

Model code of conduct

Meanwhile, District Collector B.R. Ambedkar and Election Returning Officer-cum-Joint Collector Setu Madhavan directed the officials to implement the model code of conduct as per the Election Commission of India rules and regulations till the election procedure is completed in the district. They said that the final list of voters would be declared on November 10th while suggesting the parties to come up with their suggestions and objections till November 8th. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told the media that special squads would be given powers to control liquor and money distribution in the election.