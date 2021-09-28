TDP plans ‘Rythu Kosam’ protests in Krishna, Guntur

Vijayawada

28 September 2021 01:25 IST

Agriculture sector in State mired in a deep crisis: Naidu

A strategy meeting of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) presided by its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has resolved to organise ‘Rythu Kosam Telugu Desam’ protests in Krishna and Guntur districts on September 30 and agitate against the ‘betrayal of Rayalaseema farmers’ by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Hindupur on October 6, alleging that the irrigation projects in the parched region were completely neglected.

Mr. Naidu said the farm sector was mired in a deep crisis and blamed it on the policies of the State government, while pointing out that the YSRCP had facilitated the passage of the new farm laws in the Parliament by extending its support.

He said the groundnut crop was damaged in 15 lakh acres in Rayalaseema, but the farmers got little support from the government. He alleged that the government imposed a burden of ₹36,000 crore on the people in various forms.

The TDP leaders criticised DGP D. Gautam Sawang, accusing the latter of making misleading statements on the involvement of Vijayawada-based Aashi company in drug smuggling racket busted in Mundra port in Gujarat. “The DGP must tell whether it was not a fact that Aashi company had filed GST returns nine times up to June with its Vijayawada address and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence alerted the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh about the drug smuggling,” they said.