TDP plans protests across State for ‘free OTS’

Govt. resorting to coercive collections for houses built decades ago, says party

A meeting of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, presided over by party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday resolved to step up the agitation against the ‘forcible collections’ from poor families in the name of One-Time Settlement (OTS) by the YSRCP government.

Describing the OTS collections as a ‘noose’ around the necks of the poor beneficiaries, the TDP decided to hold State-wide protest programmes at mandal and municipal offices on December 20, demanding that the Government offer free registrations to the housing beneficiaries. Protests would be organised on December 23 in front of the Collector offices.

The Government was resorting to ‘coercive OTS collections’ for the houses that were built for the poor families even during the NTR regime. The families had been living in those houses for many decades and they had undeniable rights of property over them. But now, the Chief Minister was playing ‘dangerous games’ with the lives of the poor, he said.

The meeting passed a resolution that it would register the houses free of cost to the housing beneficiaries immediately after coming to power.

The meeting recalled how the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime provided free registrations to over 52,000 beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam besides clothes and food.