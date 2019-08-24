Andhra Pradesh

TDP panel to study drought situation in Kurnool district

more-in

Govt. neglected affected mandals, alleges party

The TDP is planning to undertake a survey on the drought-like conditions prevailing in the district. A three-member committee would visit the mandals which have been receiving deficit rainfall on August 27 and 28.

Addressing a press conference at the district TDP office in the city, district TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party government had neglected the drought-hit mandals in the district. There was an immediate need to go into why there was deficit rainfall in some districts and excess in other districts. He said the committee would tour the district on August 27 and 28 and study the situation in various mandals.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2019 3:29:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-panel-to-study-drought-situation-in-kurnool-district/article29237209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY