TDP panel to study drought situation in Kurnool district

The TDP is planning to undertake a survey on the drought-like conditions prevailing in the district. A three-member committee would visit the mandals which have been receiving deficit rainfall on August 27 and 28.

Addressing a press conference at the district TDP office in the city, district TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party government had neglected the drought-hit mandals in the district. There was an immediate need to go into why there was deficit rainfall in some districts and excess in other districts. He said the committee would tour the district on August 27 and 28 and study the situation in various mandals.