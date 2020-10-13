TDP paints bleak future without Amaravati as capital

Dressed as construction workers, members of Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) staging a demonstration in Tirupati on Monday.

TIRUPATI

13 October 2020 00:47 IST

No investor has come up with fresh proposals in State, says the student wing of the party

The student and youth wing activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) painted a grim picture of the State without Amaravati as the capital.

In a mock protest conducted on Monday, members of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) dressed up as construction workers and staged a demonstration in front of a building under construction. Their protest was to throw light on the possible rampant unemployment in future that could reduce engineers and technocrats to daily wagers.

‘Decentralisation will derail development’

Accusing the State government of putting spokes in development by creating confusion on the capital issue, the protesting members, led by TNSF national coordinator A. Ravi Naidu and its Chittoor district president R. Anand Goud, said the government should withdraw the decentralisation move.

The students recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had, as the Opposition leader, acknowledged on the floor of the house the need for developing 30,000 acres in Amaravati as the capital, and questioned how he could go back on his word now. “No investor has come up with fresh proposals in the State. This bears testimony to the doubts persistent in their minds,” Mr. Ravi Naidu said.

“The TDP regime had announced Tirupati as an electronics hub and Vizag as the IT hub. But the IT companies have now started moving to Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru,” Mr. Anand Goud said, attributing it to the ‘rowdyism’ spreading tentacles in the State.