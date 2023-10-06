TDP owes an explanation on Pawan’s comments: YSRCP

October 06, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has stated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) owes an explanation to the public on comments made by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan that the TDP is weakened in the State. The YSRCP asked whether the TDP leaders were ready to accept the fact that their party lost the ground and popular support.

Addressing a press conference at party office at Tadepalli, near here, on Thursday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Pawan, at a public meeting, said that the TDP needed young blood, which the JSP would infuse. It appeared he wanted to tell the people he was the only alternative before them in the wake of developments. Mr. Pawan Kalyan behaved as if he was the saviour of the TDP and hardly respected the TDP leaders and cadre. In the language of the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, it was the takeover of the TDP by the JSP. Do the TDP leaders agree to it?, he asked.

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh had no other worthy job to do except criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was unfortunate that the TDP leaders were making children to speak utter nonsense and politics in front of Nara Bhuvaneswari, he said.

To a question on the Union government’s decision with regard to the Krishna Tribunal, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the State government was yet to get the full details. The government would take necessary action as per Tribunal Act and relevant Acts after studying the Central government’s decision, if it were against the interests of the State.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved terms of reference to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II under the Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956 for its adjudication in water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Union Cabinet had approved terms of reference to Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II in order to resolve the dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the Krishna River water-sharing.

