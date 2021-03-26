TDP opposes ordinance route for State budget

Terming it ‘unhealthy practice’, the party urges Governor to reject the proposal

The TDP has opposed the State government’s move of taking the ordinance route for the approval of State budget.

Addressing the media on Friday, senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said this was the second year in a row that the YSRCP was resorting to the ordinance route.

Calling it “escapism,” the TDP leader said it only reflected the government’s “utter disregard for the legislative bodies, the opposition parties and the people of the State.”

He said the government was trying to use the impending by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat on April 17 as an excuse to do away with a full-fledged Assembly session.

“Last year too, the government did not convene the budget session and, instead, promulgated an ordinance for the vote-on-account for three months,” he said, and added that no other State where elections were held had resorted to this “unhealthy practice.”

In similar circumstances, the Union government had convened the Parliament and got the budget approved, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only State where the Chief Minister is getting the budgets passed through ordinances,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said, and urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan not to approve the ordinance.

The TDP leader said though there was scope for tabling the vote-on-account, the ruling party did not want to utilise it because they wanted to avoid being questioned on key issues.

He urged the Governor to reject the ordinance and direct the government to either go for a full-fledged budget session or vote-on-account.