TDP opposes ‘mortgage’ of 337 acres of government land in Kakinada district by Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board

December 18, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KAKINADA

APMB is raising ₹1,500 crore to complete the proposed ports at Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Bhavanapadu, alleges former MLA

T. Appala Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has intensified its protest against the alleged mortgage of 337 acres of government land in Kakinada to the State Bank of India Capital Markets Limited (SBI Capitals) by the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) to raise ₹1,500 crore loan to complete the construction of the proposed ports at Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Bhavanapadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The APMB has reportedly completed the exercise to mortgage 337 acres of government land under its possession in different locations near the Kakinada deep sea port and the anchorage ports in the Kakinada city and rural areas to raise ₹1,500 crore. The land has reportedly been mortgaged to the SBI Capitals for the 2022-36 period,” former TDP MLA Vanamadi Kondababu told The Hindu.

“The government land has been mortgaged to complete the proposed ports outside Kakinada district. Of the ₹1,500 crore, an amount of ₹700 crore has been proposed to be allocated for the construction of Ramayapatnam port, ₹550 crore for Machilipatnam port, and ₹250 crore for Bhavanapadu port. The mortgage will hamper development and investment in the port-based industries in Kakinada district in the future,” Mr. Kondababu said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kondababu added that the TDP would continue its fight against the mortgage till the proposal was withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US