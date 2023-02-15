HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP opposes appointment of Pratap Reddy as Additional RJD, Kadapa, ahead of MLC elections

The party writes to Election Commission of India, accusing the official of campaigning for the YSRCP along with his MLC wife

February 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the posting of B. Pratap Reddy as Additional Regional Joint Director (RJD), School Education, Kadapa Region, if free and fair elections were to be conducted for the West Rayalaseema MLC constituency.

In a letter to the commission, MLC and party leader P. Ashok Babu alleged that Mr. Pratap Reddy and his wife and MLC B. Kalpalatha Reddy were campaigning on behalf of the ruling YSRCP candidates.

In the 2021 MLC elections, Mr. Pratap Reddy, as Director of SCERT, had used his official position for campaigning for his wife, Mr. Ashok Babu alleged. In the name of seminars and review meetings, he had campaigned for his wife, the TDP leader alleged.

“Now, he is following the same tactics to influence teachers to favour the ruling YSRCP,” the TDP leader alleged.

“His posting as RJD is motivated and against the guidelines issued by the Election Commission as his wife is an MLC and also YSRCP activist,” Mr. Ashok Babu alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.