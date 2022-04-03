TDP opposes A.P. govt. affidavit on Amaravati

YSRCP has been sabotaging development of the capital city, alleges MLC

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC B.T. Naidu has objected to the Andhra Pradesh government filing an affidavit in the High Court, seeking 60 months for the construction of the capital city in Amaravati.

“The affidavit has exposed the ulterior plans of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to sabotage development of Amaravati, causing suffering to thousands of farmers who have parted with their lands for construction of the capital city. Around 90% of the works have been completed as per some parts of the Amaravati plan. How can the government seek 60 months to complete the rest 10% works?” asked the TDP MLC on Sunday.

He said it was ‘unpardonable’ that ‘the YSRCP continues to throw mud on the Capital project, regardless of the court judgments’.

With 29,000 acres given by farmers, a wealth of more than ₹2 lakh crore was created for Andhra Pradesh in Amaravati. With this massive property, a glorious and landmark Capital city should be constructed for the 5 crore people of the State, he said.

For the past three years, the MLC said, the Ministers had been spreading ‘misinformation propaganda’ against Amaravati, he added.