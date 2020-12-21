TDP on a misinformation campaign, says Vijaya Sai

YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in VIsakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 December 2020 00:47 IST

‘No private land acquired for executive capital in Vizag’

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Sunday alleged that Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in a ‘misinformation campaign’ over the measures being taken to protect the government lands in the State.

Addressing a press meet along with Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Sunday, he said but for Mr. Naidu and his relatives, no one else in the State was objecting to the taking back of government lands from ‘land grabbers’. During Mr. Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister, his men occupied several government lands but he had never bothered to stop them, Mr. Reddy alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy wondered whether the TDP chief was seeking exemptions for his relatives. He also went on to allege that Mr. Naidu had lost his ‘mental balance’. “You are past 70, and have no future. You cannot fool the people any longer,” Mr. Reddy said.

The YSRCP general secretary said the party leaders, coordinators and others met and discussed various issues pertaining to the district and the way ahead in the forthcoming GVMC elections. He explained that not even a single cent of private land was acquired for the proposed executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Naidu was attempting to project that there was groupism within the YSRCP.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu had used a similar ploy to drive a rift in the NTR family, and appealed to YSRCP workers and leaders “to not fall for the game plan of the TDP chief”.

“Mr. Naidu is spreading falsehoods as he is upset at the YSRCP government for recovering lands grabbed by the rich, including TDP leaders,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

No bauxite mining

Replying to queries, Mr. Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already clarified that bauxite mining would not be allowed in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam, and there would be no going back on it. The Anrak Aluminium refinery, constructed years ago in Visakhapatnam district, would require bauxite. This factory would provide jobs to locals, if opened.

He, however, clarified that the raw material (bauxite) would either be imported from abroad or procured from Odisha.

To another query, he said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report was ready and it would be handed over to the government soon.