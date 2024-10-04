TDP office attack case: HC grants bail to former member of Parliament Suresh and another accused

Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar of the AP High Court (HC) on Friday granted bail to former member of Parliament Nandigam Suresh and businessman Avuthu Srinivasa Reddy in the case pertaining to the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office near Mangalagiri that took place in October 2021.

The judge ordered that Mr. Suresh and Mr. Srinivasa Reddy should mark their attendance before the investigating officers concerned on the 1st and 15th of every month till a chargesheet is filed, and make themselves available for investigation as and when required.

Besides, Justice Krupa Sagar said the petitioners should not, directly or indirectly, make any inducement, threat or promise to any persons acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or police officers, and have to participate in the trial process without fail.

In his order, the judge observed that continued detention of the ex-MP and his co-accused was unnecessary. According to the prosecution, nearly 45 witnesses were examined and scores of accused were arrested but of them, 34 were released on bail either by the HC or by a lower court.

The occupation, the residences of the petitioners and their availability for all these years do indicate that they are not likely to avoid the process of law, hence, their prayer for bail is being allowed.

He also said though the material indicated presence of petitioners outside the TDP office thereby showing that they have some role to play in the offence allegedly committed and such material justified arrest, the grounds for their continued detention ought to be substantiated by the prosecution.