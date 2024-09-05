TDP office attack case: former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh arrested

The Mangalagiri police on September 5 (Thursday) arrested former Bapatla MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh in the case related to the attack on the TDP headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have arrested Mr. Suresh in Hyderabad in the morning and brought him to Mangalagiri to produce him in court,” Guntur District Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar told The Hindu.

Mr. Suresh was allegedly one of the main accused in the attack that had taken place when the YSRCP was in power. At that time, the then ruling party allegedly did not allow the police to investigate the case properly and book relevant cases against the accused persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the TDP-led NDA coalition government storming to power, investigation into the case gained momentum. The police registered criminal cases against more than one hundred persons, who included key leaders of the YSRCP such as MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former Minister Jogi Ramesh, and Devineni Avinash, among others.

The police constituted several teams to identify, locate and arrest the remaining accused.

The police had already grilled Mr. Jogi Ramesh by summoning him to the police station recently. Though the police had instructed Mr. Jogi Ramesh to submit the mobile gadgets and SIM cards used at the time of the offence, he informed the inquiry officer that he did not have them at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the police gathered technical evidence based on the CCTV cameras installed at the TDP headquarters and the CCTV cameras on buildings near the place where the incident had happened.

The High Court, too, had directed the police to properly investigate the case, arrest all the accused persons and produce them in court.

“The remaining accused persons will be arrested shortly,” Mr. Satish Kumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.