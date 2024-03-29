TDP observes Foundation Day, pays tribute to N.T. Rama Rao

March 29, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) observed its Foundation Day at the district party office here on Friday. Party cadre from across the district paid homage to their late leader, N.T. Rama Rao by laying flowers at his statue, followed by the unfurling of the party flag.

Speaking during the occasion, TDP candidate for the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, reflected on the party’s founding principles. He emphasised TDP’s commitment to the welfare of the poor, he highlighted several schemes introduced by the party, including two rupees per kilo of rice, equal rights for women in property, and housing for every poor person. Additionally, he mentioned the mandal system and its positive impact on the Panchayati Raj system.

TDP’s Chittoor MLA candidate, Gurjala Jaganmohan, spoke about the party’s foundational slogan: “People are gods and society is a temple”. The program saw several leaders and activists from TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) come together, including former MLC Dorababu, former mayor Hemalatha, TDP leaders Kodandaiah, Chandraprakash, Surendra Kumar, Rajeshwari Mohan Raj, and JSP leader Dayaram.

