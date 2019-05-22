TDP objects to Pranab Mukherjee’s comments in favour of poll panel

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took strong exception to former President Pranab Mukherjee’s observation in support of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party, which has been waging a bitter battle against the EC , stated that it was “unfortunate” that the former president has showered praises on the ECI. Mr. Mukherjee’s observations don’t match his stature. It was surprising that the former President could not see the problems faced by the common man in the election process, the TDP said. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, TDP leader Ch. Ramakotaiah said that the ECI has failed to conduct elections in a free and fair manner if the elections held in 29 States were any indication. The voters had to wait for long hours in the queue lines while EVMs malfunctioned. The ECI has left the voters’ freedom and safety to winds. Are these not failures of the Election Commission? How can Mr. Mukherjee, a seniormost politician in the country, laud the ECI and say that the elections were conducted perfectly?, he asked.

TDP MLC P. Ashok Babu condemned BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav’s comments that the TDP would vertically split into two factions after the poll results were announced. It appears that the BJP leaders is conspiring to bring a split the TDP as the latter is fighting to save democracy. The TDP would continue its fight come what may, he said.

AP Kapu Corporation former Chairman Chlamalasetti Ramanuja said that BJP leader and former Chief Secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao was making baseless allegations that the State was pushed into debt trap during the TDP rule in the State. Mr. Rao should know that as much as ₹94,000 crore debts were taken during the five-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In combined Andhra Pradesh, the debts were to the tune of about ₹55,000 crore when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy assumed office. The debts touched ₹1.09 lakh crore during his rule. On other hand, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu could steer Andhra Pradesh, which started its journey with a deficit budget, on the development path and Mr. Rao failed to understand these facts, he added.