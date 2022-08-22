TDP objects to Mayor’s presence at Spandana programme in Vijayawada

Many people not feeling comfortable to pour out their woes before her, say party corporators

Telugu Desam Party corporators opposed the participation of Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi in the grievance redressal programme Spandana conducted every Monday by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

TDP floor leader in VMC Council Nelibandla Balaswamy and 52nd division corporator U. Venkateswara Rao along with others submitted a representation to Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar in the presence of Ms. Bhagyalakshmi during the Spandana programme on Monday.

They said that the grievance redressal programme is to be conducted by the officials and not elected representatives but unlike anywhere in the State, Mayor has been participating in the programme along with the Commissioner. They said that the public was unable to comfortably submit their grievances in the presence of the Mayor and some of them were not approaching due to her presence.

The TDP corporators also submitted a representation seeking a probe by Vigilance officials into the allegations of 'collection of money' from food stall owners in the night food court by the ruling party leaders and elected representatives.

Meanwhile, the Mayor and the Commissioner received 30 grievances in the Spandana programme, a majority of them related to the public health wing and town planning wing of the civic body.