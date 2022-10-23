TDP objects to G.O. to set up one-man panel to study demand for inclusion of Valmikis in ST category

TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu and Valmiki community members addressing the media in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party and organisations working for the welfare and upliftment of the Valmikis in Anantapur district took strong objection to the State government issuing a fresh Government Order(G.O.) to establish Samuel Committee to study the demand for inclusion of the Valmikis in the Scheduled Tribe list.

Valmiki leaders, led by TDP Politburo Member Kalava Srinivasulu, feared that the issue would be sidetracked once again as the single-man committee would take a very long time.

At a press conference here on Saturday, they tore copies of the G.O. No. 52 and demanded that Chief Minsiter Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy withdraw the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

They demanded that the government act on queries sent by the Census Commission of India and get the Scheduled Tribe status for the Valmiki and Boya communities, which was recommended by the Karem Sivaji panel and ratified by the A.P. Assembly way back in 2017.

Mr. Kalava Srinivasulu said that after the TDP came to power, it sent the recommendations to the Centre and queries were raised, which the present government did not answer properly or pursue it to get the matter settled.