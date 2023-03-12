ADVERTISEMENT

TDP objects to exam duty for teachers on MLC election day

March 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna speaking at a media conference at Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Sunday accused the State government of deliberately tasking teachers and lecturers with intermediate examination-related work on Monday, the day of graduate MLC election.

At a media conference here, he said the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) had directed the employees to deposit the second set of question papers at designated places.

“The YSRCP government is afraid of losing the MLC elections and, therefore, has deliberately put all the teachers and other employees on examination duty on the polling day to prevent them from exercising their franchise. We request the Election Commission of India to postpone the work to some other day and give necessary direction to the BIE officers,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

