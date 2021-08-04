TDP objects to arrest of woman who made posts on social media

TDP Women Wing President Vangalapudi Anitha says that there was no protection for women under YSRCP rule

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) strongly objected to the arrest of a woman for making posts on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the TDP women wing state president Vangalapudi Anitha said that the police made the woman- Jyothisree- to sit in the police station till midnight as she made posts on social media.

Ms. Anitha said that there was no protection to the women under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule in the State. False cases were being slapped against the women. The police were behaving in a partisan manner. They remain silent to the objectionable posts made by the YSRCP activists against the women, Telugu Mahila and TDP leaders.

The police does not respond to the complaints lodged by the opposition. If the posts made by the YSRCP activists were civil liberties, why not the same logic for the others? The arrest of Ms. Jyothisree was an example of subjugating the democratic voices. The police, instead, should focus their attention in nabbing the culprits, she said.