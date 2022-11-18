TDP neglected development of Amadalavalasa, alleges YSRCP leader

November 18, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP senior leader Chintada Ravikumar on Friday alleged that the TDP had completely ignored the development of the Amadalavalasa constituency of Srikakulam district when it was in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a media conference, he said the then MLA Kuna Ravikumar and Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had failed to take up developmental activities in the constituency between 2014 and 2019.

“The constituency is witnessing a significant progress now with a series of developmental activities taken by the YSRCP government. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned funds for the existing irrigation projects and taken up many welfare activities for poor people. So, the TDP leaders had no right to take up any agitation, including Badude Badudu programme, in the constituency,” he said.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He hoped that the government would take the initiative for the revival of the sugar factory closed 15 years ago in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US