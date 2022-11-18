  1. EPaper
TDP neglected development of Amadalavalasa, alleges YSRCP leader

November 18, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP senior leader Chintada Ravikumar on Friday alleged that the TDP had completely ignored the development of the Amadalavalasa constituency of Srikakulam district when it was in power.

At a media conference, he said the then MLA Kuna Ravikumar and Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had failed to take up developmental activities in the constituency between 2014 and 2019.

“The constituency is witnessing a significant progress now with a series of developmental activities taken by the YSRCP government. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned funds for the existing irrigation projects and taken up many welfare activities for poor people. So, the TDP leaders had no right to take up any agitation, including Badude Badudu programme, in the constituency,” he said.

He hoped that the government would take the initiative for the revival of the sugar factory closed 15 years ago in the constituency.

