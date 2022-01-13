TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh decries murder of party leader in Andhra Pradesh’s Gundlapadu

Nara Lokesh called upon the people to revolt and unitedly fight against the mobs of the ruling YSRC in Macherla constituency.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the murder of TDP leader Thota Chandraiah at Gundlapadu village in Macherla Assembly constituency.

In a statement on January 13, Mr. Lokeshalleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRC) factionists had killed Chandraiah who had been raising his voice against the ruling party’s atrocities. Chandraiah was serving as the TDP village unit president and his murder was highly condemnable, he said.

Mr. Lokesh called upon the people to revolt and unitedly fight against the mobs of the ruling YSRC in Macherla constituency. The TDP would extend all the required support to Chandraiah’s family.

Mr. Lokesh said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his party leaders had no idea how to impress the people by taking up development activities. Rather, the YSRC leaders were targeting those questioning their inefficiency. The general public and the Opposition leaders have no safety ever since the YSRC came to power in the State in 2019, he added.