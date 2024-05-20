TDP Narsaraopet candidate Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu demands comprehensive probe into post-poll violence

TDP candidate for Narsaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu rubbished the YSRCP’s claim that his family has acquaintances with suspended IPS officer G. Bindu Madhav and was, therefore, biased towards the TDP on the polling day.

“I have already submitted evidence of the involvement of some leaders in the violent incidents to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). I am even prepared to provide access to my mobile phones to take out the call data to establish my role, if any,” he stated.

Addressing media persons at the TDP office near Mangalagiri on Monday, May 20, Mr. Devarayalu said he has absolutely no links with Mr. Madhav (who was suspended as Palnadu district Superintendent of Police for allegedly failing to contain the poll-related violence) or his family.

He said there was absolutely no truth in the allegation that the police were acting at the behest of TDP leaders, if that was the case, the YSRCP should prove it.

The SIT should conduct a thorough probe of the incidents that marred the polling and release the phone call data of leaders, including Mr. Krishna Devarayalu and his followers, to clear the air of apprehensions.

Also, the allegation that the TDP took control of several polling stations should be examined, and the facts made known to the people, he said and that YSRCP stooped to the extent of accusing him of playing the caste card to garner votes.

He added that he would complain to the Election Commission of India and the SIT chief about YSRCP’s false propaganda and file defamation suits against those who made baseless and derogatory comments about him.