TDP MPs want discussions on bifurcation promises, Polavaram in Parliament winter session  

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs raised various issues including the implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, linking of Godavari and Penna rivers and Polavaram project in the all-party meeting held in New Delhi on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.

Addressing the media, Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said that the MPs wanted discussions on resolving the pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, the proposed establishment of a petroleum refinery in the State, and the status of the Polavaram project.

He insisted that Parliament should consider the reasons for the inordinate delay in the completion of Polavaram project, pointing out that the project came to a standstill after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in 2019, and the project’s significance for the State.

Besides, the TDP MPs requested that the construction of Kadapa Steel Plant be deliberated upon.

Abusive posts on social media

Pointing out that it is time to curb the menace of posting abusive messages on social media platforms, they said the Centre should bring a special law, if needed.

The MPs also stressed the need to take forward the linking of Godavari and Penna rivers, which was mentioned in the Union Budget three years ago but had since not made any progress.

Urban flooding

They said the Parliament should focus on action to be taken to tackle floods like the one that wreaked havoc in Vijayawada, keeping in view the growing scourge of urban flooding in the country.

Mr. Krishna Devarayalu said the TDP MPs had drawn the Central government’s attention to the establishment of some institutes of national importance in Andhra Pradesh, and the plight of tenant farmers and migrant labourers, who were being exploited in the Gulf nations.

