TDP MPs seek discussions in Parliament on all important issues related to Andhra Pradesh 

Published - November 24, 2024 04:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The MPs stressed on the need to discuss the action to be taken to tackle floods like the one that wreaked havoc in Vijayawada recently

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam (TD) Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the MPs wanted discussions in the Parliament on the resolution of pending matters under the APRA. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs raised various issues, mainly on the implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014 (APRA), linking of Godavari and Penna rivers and the multipurpose Polavaram project, in the all-party meeting held at New Delhi on the eve of commencement of the winter session of the Parliament. 

Briefing media persons about it, Telugu Desam (TD) Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said the MPs wanted discussions in the Parliament on the resolution of pending matters under the APRA, proposed establishment of a petroleum refinery in the State and status of the Polavaram project

Since BJP has no majority, there will be rapid implementation of A.P. Reorganisation Act: Jairam Ramesh

Besides, the TDP MPs requested that the issue of construction of Kadapa Steel Plant be deliberated and means to curbing the menace of posting of abusive messages on social media platforms.

They said the Centre should bring out a special law if required to sternly deal with those misusing social media, which was not unique to Andhra Pradesh. The MPs stressed on the need to discuss the action to be taken to tackle floods like the one that wreaked havoc in Vijayawada city.

