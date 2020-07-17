TDP MPs meet Kovind, submit memorandum

New Delhi

17 July 2020 12:19 IST

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and submitted a 53-page memorandum alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh was undermining the judiciary and other institutions. The TDP, in its memorandum, also said that the State had failed to pay for the works carried out under the MGNREGA scheme.

