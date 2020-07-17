Andhra Pradesh

TDP MPs meet Kovind, submit memorandum

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and submitted a 53-page memorandum alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh was undermining the judiciary and other institutions. The TDP, in its memorandum, also said that the State had failed to pay for the works carried out under the MGNREGA scheme.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 12:21:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-mps-meet-kovind-submit-memorandum/article32111131.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY