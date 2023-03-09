TDP MPs compromised on SCS issue, alleges YSRCP MP

March 09, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram MP and YSRCP Parliamentary Chief Whip Margani Bharat on Wednesday blamed TDP Members of Parliament for “compromising on the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh” during their tenure.

Reacting to former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s allegations that YSRCP Members of Parliament have failed to put pressure on the Centre for the SCS, Mr. Bharat said, “The State would have received the SCS had N. Chandrababu Naidu threatened not to take oath as the Chief Minister until the SCS was granted”.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu did not take the oath as the Chief Minister until the Centre promised to merge seven mandals from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. However, the TDP was silent on the SCS,” he said.

He lamented that TDP senior leaders including Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju did not oppose the proposal of the special package that was granted at the cost of the SCS during their tenure. “We have been raising our voice and fighting for the SCS in the parliament on every occasion,” he claimed.