TDP MP writes to NHRC seeking an inquiry into human rights violations in Andhra Pradesh

October 19, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has written a letter to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice Arun Mishra, requesting him to depute a team of independent officers for investigating the slew of complaints filed against the TDP leaders, mainly including its national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, workers and sympathisers with the alleged connivance of the police, and several instances of violation of human rights in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged that the said violations were “sponsored, aided and abetted” by the YSRCP government and the fundamental rights were being curtailed and voices of dissent suppressed.

He pointed out that Mr. Naidu was arbitrarily arrested in the skill development scam case and was since being “ill-treated in custody.”

Besides, the government was profiling the people through the ward and village volunteers for election purposes, and there were multiple attacks on the BCs, STs, STs and women in the last four-and-a-half years, he alleged.

The State was witnessing a “Police Raj” as either Section 30 of the Police Act or Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were invoked at will to restrict the movement of the public and political activists, which was tantamount to stifling democracy, the TDP leader alleged.

Last but not the least, the government resorted to suppression of the media, and there were other forms of abuse of the government’s powers, he alleged.

Therefore, the NHRC should make such recommendations, or issue such directions as it deemed fit, for protecting human rights, take action against erring officers on the basis of an inquiry by its officers, and prohibit the government from profiling voters and collecting sensitive private data, he appealed.

