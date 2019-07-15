TDP MP Kesineni threatens to resign over ‘Twitter war’ with MLC

The war of words on Twitter between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and MLC Buddha Venkanna reached to a point where the former virtually threatened to resign from the Lok Sabha as well as the party if its national president N.Chandrababu Naidu failed to control Mr. Venkanna.

“Chandra Babu Garu. If you don’t want people like me in the party you can let me know, I will resign as Member of Parliament and also from the party membership. If you want people like me to continue, please control your pet dog,” Mr. Nani tweeted on Monday.

A couple of hours later Mr. Venkanna responded saying, “I will always be faithful to N. Chandrababu Naidu who gave MLC seat to me, a person from the Backward Classes. I will accept any name you give to my faith in him. For Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and the party I am stopping this twitter war now.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Nani’s threat to resign did not go well with Twitter users and TDP followers. Some accused him of deliberately finding an excuse to quit the party.

“Do not forget that you are an MP. People of the city have voted you and you threaten to resign due to a fight on Twitter. You are answerable to the people you represent,” a user, Venu Gopal, replied to Mr. Nani’s tweet.

While some asked him to go ahead with the decision, another TDP leader K. Nagulmeera supported Mr. Nani.