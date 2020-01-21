TDP MP Galla Jaydev arrested, later released on bail

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament from Guntur, Galla Jayadev, who was arrested amid dramatic circumstances in the early hours of Tuesday at Thullur, was released on bail on Tuesday afternoon from Guntur District Jail.

A visibly shaken Mr. Galla told media persons in Guntur that he was abused and treated in an inhuan way by the CRPF personnel. Mr. Galla, along with a group of local land owners tried to storm the Assembly, but were prevented by the police. The police who whisked away the MP, registered cases against him under different sections, including section 354, 324, both of them non-bailable sections. Later, in the day, Mr. Galla was released on bail from the District Jail in Guntur.

Punches and pummels

“I went to the Assembly along with farmers to protest the decision of the State Government to move the Capital out of Amaravati. The police not only stopped me from going towards the Assembly, but punched me and abused me. The wounds and bruises are still on my shoulders,” said Mr. Galla. Videos of the MP showing the bruises on his skin went viral even before he was produced before the magistrate in Mangalagiri.

The MP’s followers alleged that Mr. Galla was moved around police stations throughout the night in the police van. “The MP was treated in the most inhuman way, and was finally produced before the magistrate in Mangalagiri at 3 am,” said Ravipati Saikrishna, Telugu Yuvatha leader.