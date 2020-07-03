TDP MP decries Thammineni’s remarks against judiciary

VIJAYAWADA

03 July 2020 23:38 IST

Kanakamedala terms Speaker's comments undemocratic

Telugu Desam Party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has found fault with Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam for his comments against the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Ravindra Kumar alleged that the Speaker violated the Constitution by making derogatory remarks against the orders of the courts and the functioning of the judiciary. The Speaker should realise the fact that the Constitution was supreme over and above the legislature, judiciary and executive. In the BR Kapoor Vs Tamil Nadu government case, the Supreme Court said the Constitution was supreme and it prevails over the will of people that is expressed through the majority party government, he said, adding, “Dspite holding a constitutional post, Mr. Seetharam is making irrational comments. He should engage experts to learn what safeguards were provided in the Constitution against undemocratic activities of any kind.”

The Speaker should realise that the courts were setting aside the orders of the State government as they were in violation of various Articles in the Constitution. Instead of correcting their mistakes, the ruling party leaders were launching attacks and even defaming the judges and the courts, he said.

The Apex Court had clearly said in the Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's case that the elected governments should be bound by the Constitution. The courts would take cognisance of the Constitutional violations and set them right wherever necessary. Contrary to this spirit, the ruling YSRCP leaders were committing lots of undemocratic activities and, when the courts intervened, they were not hesitating to pass defamatory comments even against the judges, he alleged.