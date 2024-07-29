ADVERTISEMENT

TDP MP asks Aviation Minister to increase connectivity from Vijayawada airport 

Published - July 29, 2024 06:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Introduction of direct flights to cities like Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Varanasi will benefit travellers, Kesineni Sivanath says in memorandum to Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Sivanath submitted a memorandum to Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Monday, seeking introduction of flights from Vijayawada to Ahmedabad, Cochin, Kolkata, Pune and Varanasi by IndiGo.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada has daily flights to New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Tirupati, with a new direct flight to Mumbai being introduced recently.

Further, connectivity has to be established with the aforementioned destinations for the sake of passenger convenience and better business prospects, the TDP MP said.

He requested Mr. Naidu to get the necessary survey done by IndiGo and the said flights introduced at the earliest, while congratulating him on being appointed as a Union Minister and given the prestigious Civil Aviation portfolio.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US