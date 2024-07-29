TDP MP asks Aviation Minister to increase connectivity from Vijayawada airport 

Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Sivanath submitted a memorandum to Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Monday, seeking introduction of flights from Vijayawada to Ahmedabad, Cochin, Kolkata, Pune and Varanasi by IndiGo.

He stated that the Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada has daily flights to New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Tirupati, with a new direct flight to Mumbai being introduced recently.

Further, connectivity has to be established with the aforementioned destinations for the sake of passenger convenience and better business prospects, the TDP MP said.

He requested Mr. Naidu to get the necessary survey done by IndiGo and the said flights introduced at the earliest, while congratulating him on being appointed as a Union Minister and given the prestigious Civil Aviation portfolio.

