TDP moves National Commission for SCs, seeksjustice in tonsuring case

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) seeking swift action and justice in the head tonsuring case of a Dalit youth reported from East Godavari district.
Indugumilli Vara Prasad, a Dalit youth, was allegedly ill-treated and his head tonsured by policemen at Seethanagaram police station last month.
Collusion alleged
TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah, in a letter addressed to the NCSC on Wednesday, alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, in connivance with the police, tonsured Mr. Vara Prasad’s head.
“The government action has been confined to the suspension and arrest of an SI and two constables. Any action is yet to be taken against the real culprits and the victim is awaiting justice,” Mr. Ramaiah said in the letter.
“Mr. Vara Prasad had written to the President of India seeking permission to join the naxal movement and get justice on his own,” said the TDP leader
“We humbly submit to you that it is our collective responsibility to see that the youth do not choose wrong paths owing to failures of the system,” he said.
The intervention of NSCS in this case would help build confidence among the victims like Mr. Vara Prasad, added Mr. Ramaiah.
