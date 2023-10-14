HamberMenu
TDP mounting pressure on the judiciary, alleges Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy

The TDP cadres should not forget that it is for the courts to decide whether or not their national president Chandrababu Naidu is involved in financial irregularities, says Narayanaswamy

October 14, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on October 14 (Saturday) lambasted the TDP leaders for resorting to undemocratic means and pressurising the judiciary by levelling false accusations against it.

The TDP cadres should not forget that it was for the courts to decide whether or not their national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was involved in financial irregularities.

Several political leaders, including former Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and Lalu Prasad, had been jailed on corruption charges, but their leaders never provoked party cadres nor stooped down to the level of making false accusations against the judiciary or its officers, he said while speaking to the media.

“I have never witnessed such privileges being extended to people accused in financial irregularities,” he said, and attributed the facilities being provided to Mr. Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to the magnanimity of the State government.

Taking strong exception at the TDP leaders’ attempt to make a mountain out of a molehill regarding Mr. Naidu’s health, Mr. Narayanaswamy said the fact that he gained weight substantiated that everything was normal.

Accusing BJP State president D. Purandeswari of acting as a covert, he wondered as to how Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who talks tall about rooting out corruption, take the side of an “economic offender”.

