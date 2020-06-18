TDP MLCs seek action against YSRCP leaders

VIJAYAWADA

18 June 2020 23:10 IST

‘Some Ministers targeted our members in the Legislative Council’

Telugu Desam Party MLCs P. Ashok Babu and G. Deepak Reddy on Thursday condemned what they called “uncivilised” behaviour of YSR Congress Party leaders in the Legislative Council and urged the Chairman to initiate stringent action against them.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, they said on Wednesday, the TDP had given a notice seeking a discussion under Rule 90 and the Chairman had given permission for it. But going by the importance of the Appropriation Bill, it was decided to take it up first before Rule 90, but the discussion did not happen.

They said 18 Ministers, including those who did not have any role in the Council’s agenda, came to the House and targeted the TDP members by using abusive language. Condemning the “provocative” behaviour of Ministers Anil Kumar and Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, the TDP leaders alleged that Mr. Srinivasa Rao tried to attack TDP member Beeda Ravichandra, who retaliated in self-defence. At the same time, a few other Ministers targeted TDP leader Nara Lokesh which was opposed.

The TDP leaders said the ruling party’s attempt to table the Bills pertaining to three capitals and CRDA that were in court purview, was tantamount to gross violation of constitutional norms. Reminding that the ‘capital’ Bill was referred to the Select Committee by the Council in the past, they said no meetings had been conducted so far to discuss the issue.

‘Release video footage’

The TDP leaders asserted that their party members had acted in self-defence when the Ministers tried to attack them. They said the Chairman should take a stand after viewing the video footage of the proceedings to identify the persons who had instigated such violence.

They also found fault with the government policy of not telecasting the proceedings of the Council and demanded that video footage of Wednesday’s attack be released to the media so people could decide who was at fault.