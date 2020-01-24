Andhra Pradesh

TDP MLC’s house attacked

more-in

YSR Congress Party workers allegedly attacked the house of TDP MLC Budha Naga Jagadeeshwara Rao at Anakapalle, on Thursday evening.

Speaking to The Hindu, the MLC said that about 200 party cadres of YSR Congress Party attacked his house and damaged some property, including a bike. “They also raised slogans and burnt my effigy in front of my house. I have lodged a police complaint,” he said.

According to him, the YSRCP cadres vented their ire, as he supported the motion moved by TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in the House against the Bills on decentralisation in the AP Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
political development
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 12:45:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/tdp-mlcs-house-attacked/article30637584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY