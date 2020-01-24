TDP MLC’s house attacked

YSR Congress Party workers allegedly attacked the house of TDP MLC Budha Naga Jagadeeshwara Rao at Anakapalle, on Thursday evening.
Speaking to The Hindu, the MLC said that about 200 party cadres of YSR Congress Party attacked his house and damaged some property, including a bike. “They also raised slogans and burnt my effigy in front of my house. I have lodged a police complaint,” he said.
According to him, the YSRCP cadres vented their ire, as he supported the motion moved by TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in the House against the Bills on decentralisation in the AP Legislative Council on Wednesday.
