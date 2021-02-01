TDP MLC’s car dashes against YSRCP cadre

Tension prevailed for several hours at Yadamarri mandal headquarters and surrounding villages after the car of an MLC (Telugu Desam Party) B.N. Rajasimhulu alias Dorababu hit the cadres of YSR Congress Party, when the latter reportedly tried to stop the vehicle, while it was proceeding towards the local MPDO office in connection with the nomination process on the last day.
According to information, the MLC along with his followers was reportedly stopped by the YSRCP cadres at Yadamarri, alleging intimidation by the TDP activists. However, the car driver in a bid to move away from the place tried to speed away, hitting a couple of YSRCP cadres. Angered at this, the ruling party activists reportedly hurled stones at the vehicle, thus damaging the windowpanes.
Complaints lodged
Deputy SP (law and order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that a couple of YSRCP cadres were slightly injured and were treated at Chittoor hospital. “Both sides have approached the Yadamarri police with complaints. We are looking into them and cases will be filed accordingly,” he said.
The Deputy SP said that special parties were posted at all sensitive villages to prevent any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, Mr. Dorababu and party president (Chittoor parliamentary constituency) Pulivarthi Nani condemned the attack of the YSRCP cadres at Yadamarri, and said that it would be taken to the notice of the State Election Commission.
