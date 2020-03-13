MLC K.E. Prabhakar quits TDP

KURNOOL

13 March 2020 15:35 IST

Says resigning because dissatisfied with the party’s policies; will announce future plans after holding a meeting with his supporters

In another blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), MLC from Kurnool district, K.E. Prabhakar has resigned from the opposition party claiming tickets for the local body election were given to BJP members instead of TDP loyalists.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Prabhakar alleged the district TDP leadership was under the thumb of BJP leaders. “There are three corporator seats we asked from the party to candidates that have previously won the local body elections. However, the tickets were given to new candidates preferred by BJP Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh and TDP leader Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy,” he added.

‘TDP under BJP’

“BJP leaders are commanding the TDP leadership. And the district TDP leadership is neglecting senior partymen,” Mr. Prabhakar rued. “I am resigning because I’m dissatisfied with the party’s policies,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking about his moves in the future, Mr. Prabhakar said he would conduct a meeting with partymen soon. “We will announce our plans after holding a meeting with the supporters,” he added.

Mr. Prabhakar is the brother of former Deputy Chief Minister, K.E. Krishnamurthy. He previously won as an MLA from Dhone constituency. In the 2019 general elections, he lost the constituency to the current Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.