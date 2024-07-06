TDP MLC demands probe into ‘irregularities’ in Jagananna Housing Scheme in Pulivendula

TDP MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, who hails from Pulivendula which YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy represents, has gone all guns blazing in alleging malpractices committed during the YSRCP regime in the housing projects, baryte mining and other issues.

Mr. Ramgopal Reddy has recently written to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the sanction of houses to scores of ineligible beneficiaries under Jagananna Housing Scheme in the Pulivendula municipality.

Having secured Mr. Naidu’s nod for a full-fledged probe, Secretary to Chief Minister, P.S. Pradyumna, wrote to the Special Chief Secretary (Housing) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the issue.

Mr. Ramgopal Reddy has also written to the Director-General (Vigilance and Enforcement) seeking a probe of the allegations of irregularities and financial misconduct between 2019 and 2024 at the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation’s (APMDC) Mangampeta Barytes Mines.

Citing fraud by the officials in classifying ‘A’ grade material as ‘C’ grade, he put the loss to the State exchequer at a whopping ₹2,000 crore. He also alleged quid pro quo between APMDC officials, private companies and political leaders in the dealings.