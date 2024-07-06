GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP MLC demands probe into ‘irregularities’ in Jagananna Housing Scheme in Pulivendula

Bhumireddy also demands thorough inquiry into irregularities and financial misconduct at Mangampeta Barytes Mines between 2019 and 2024

Published - July 06, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, who hails from Pulivendula which YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy represents, has gone all guns blazing in alleging malpractices committed during the YSRCP regime in the housing projects, baryte mining and other issues.

Mr. Ramgopal Reddy has recently written to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the sanction of houses to scores of ineligible beneficiaries under Jagananna Housing Scheme in the Pulivendula municipality.

Having secured Mr. Naidu’s nod for a full-fledged probe, Secretary to Chief Minister, P.S. Pradyumna, wrote to the Special Chief Secretary (Housing) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the issue.

Mr. Ramgopal Reddy has also written to the Director-General (Vigilance and Enforcement) seeking a probe of the allegations of irregularities and financial misconduct between 2019 and 2024 at the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation’s (APMDC) Mangampeta Barytes Mines.

Citing fraud by the officials in classifying ‘A’ grade material as ‘C’ grade, he put the loss to the State exchequer at a whopping ₹2,000 crore. He also alleged quid pro quo between APMDC officials, private companies and political leaders in the dealings.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / corruption & bribery / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.