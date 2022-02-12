TDP MLC Ashok Babu questioned by the CID

Case relates to submitted fake certificate

Telugu Desam Party MLC Parchuri Ashok Babu, who was arrested by the CID on Thursday night, was brought to the regional CID office here on Friday amid tight security.

Anticipating protests from TDP supporters, the Guntur police deployed additional forces along the Guntur Medical College road . Mr. Ashok Babu was questioned by the CID police in the case relating to cheating and submitting forged degree certificates while he was in government service.

TDP leaders T. Sravan kumar, TDP parliamentary youth committee in charge R. Sai Krishna and others were taken into preventive custody at the CID office.

SP, CID, G.R. Radhika said that Mr. Ashok Babu joined as junior assistant in the Commercial Department after passing Intermediate. Later, at the time of his promotion, he allegedly produced a forged pass certificate of B.Com degree from Osmania University. He had even declared in his affidavit that he has passed degree.

Years later, a complaint was filed in Lok Adalat challenging his claims that he had passed degree while he was in service. Mr. Ashok Babu tried to tamper the service records using his influence as an employee union leader . Then, LokAyukta asked the CID to investigate the issue. Basing on the preliminary evidence, the CID booked a case under Section 420 IPC and other sections. On Thursday, the CID arrested Mr. Ashok Babu from Vijayawada.

Former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was arrested at the Guntur CID office on Friday.Mr. Umamaheswara Rao, along with his followers, went to the CID office to meet Mr. Ashok Babu. An altercation reportedly ensued between Mr. Umamaheswara Rao and the police when he was denied permission to meet his party colleague, resulting in his arrest.