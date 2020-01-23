TDP MLAs stage walkout after marshals enter the scene

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly after Speaker Thammineni Seetharam called marshals to prevent them from reaching the podium and raising slogans, on the third day of the Assembly session on Wednesday.

The marshals physically lifted Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (TDP) and some other members of his party as they continued to stage protest close to the Speaker’s podium. A couple of TDP members entered into an argument with the marshals and refused to budge. Later, the TDP members staged a walkout in protest against the “Speaker’s decision.”

The Opposition members, who were raising slogans in support of Amaravati until Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the House, started raising the slogan “need to attend court every Friday,” which enraged the YSRCP MLAs who were already in the well of the House. Pandemonium prevailed as ruling party members objected to the TDP members’ “objectionable behaviour.”

Both Opposition and ruling members then entered into a wordy duel. The Speaker’s repeated requests to return to their seats went in vain.

CM slams Opposition

Reacting to this, Mr. Jagan slammed the TDP members, saying they were making a mockery of democracy. Though they were a handful, the ruling party was showing restraint.

Mr. Jagan alleged that they are acting worse than rowdies and urged the Speaker to call marshals and send the TDP MLAs out.

“Ask the marshals to form a ring around the podium and see that no MLA crosses the line, he said, adding, “if necessary, please take action against them.”

Following which, Mr. Seetharam suggested the agitating members to take their seats. “Else, I will have to take all possible actions,” he cautioned but in vain. He then called the marshals into the House.