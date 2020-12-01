TDP MLAs, except Naidu, suspended from House again

VIJAYAWADA

01 December 2020 22:01 IST

Ruckus in Assembly during discussion on housing scheme

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs, except party president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, were suspended for a day from the Assembly on Tuesday. This is the second consecutive day that the TDP MLAs were suspended from the House during this winter session.

The Assembly took up a discussion on the housing schemes in the State. It led to heated exchange of words between the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP. TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that there was an inordinate delay in the payment of bills to the houses that were already constructed.

Mr. Naidu on Tuesday accused the State government of hijacking the projects and programmes launched by the previous TDP government and renaming them after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy without any scruples. Mr. Jagan would go down into history as a “sticker CM” forever, he said.

Mr. Jagan, intervening the discussion, said that the YSRCP had clearly stated in its manifesto that 300 sft houses would be free of cost. It was promised during the padayatra that ₹3 lakh out of ₹6 lakh would be waived. The remaining ₹3 lakh would be shared by the State and Central governments. The TDP, however, was making issue out of nothing, Mr. Jagan said and further played his promise at Palacol in West Godavari district during the padayatra.

The House witnessed a wordy duel between the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

The TDP MLAs raised slogans demanding that the government pay the pending bills. Following a suggestion from Legislative Affairs and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Speaker Thammineni Seetaram suspended 14 TDP MLAs for obstructing the proceedings of the House.