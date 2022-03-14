TDP MLAs create ruckus in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Demand adjournment motion to discuss ‘hooch deaths’; five MLAs suspended

Demand adjournment motion to discuss ‘hooch deaths’; five MLAs suspended

Unruly scenes were witnessed on the floor of Assembly on Monday after Telugu Desam Party MLAs created ruckus demanding that an adjournment motion to discuss the death of 18 persons at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district over the last week be taken up.

Soon after the morning session began, the TDP MLAs led by party floor leader K. Atchannaidu pressed for an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged hooch tragedy in Jangareddygudem.

The Speaker adjourned the House, but the TDP members refused to budge. The TDP MLAs rushed to the podium, trooped into the well, and tore the copies of the memorandum and flung the copies into the well. The marshals then entered the House and evicted the MLAs.

The Speaker suspended five MLAs — K Atchannaidu, Payyuvula Keshav, Nimmala Raja Naidu, Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary and Govindarajulu — till the end of the budget session.

After an hour break, the House assembled again . The TDP members then rushed into the well and then into podium. As the pandemonium continued , the Speaker again adjourned the House.