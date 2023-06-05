TDP MLA, YSRCP leader detained amid protests at Naidupalem in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

June 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ONGOLE

Tension prevailed at Naidupalem in Kondepi Assembly constituency of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday (June 5) when the activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tried to lay siege to the residence of Telugu Desdam Party MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, alleging irregularities in the construction of toilets during the TDP’s tenure.

The TDP activists also staged counter-protests, leading to tension in the village. In an attempt to maintain law and order, the Singarayakonda police took into custody the TDP MLA and YSRCP Kondepi in-charge Varikoti Ashok Babu. They were released later.

Mr. Ashok Babu, along with his supporters, marched towards the residence of the TDP MLA at Naidupalem. The TDO activists also staged a noisy protest. In the melee, unidentified persons tore the MLA’s shirt, the police said.

Alleging that ineligible persons were sanctioned toilets by the Janmabhoomi Committees during the TDP regime in the constituency, Mr. Ashok Babu accused the TDP MLA of misappropriating the funds sanctioned for the construction of toilets.

Soon the TDP MLA, along with his supporters, staged a sit-in on the Chennai-Kolkata highway for a while and tried to proceed towards the house of Mr. Ashok Babu in Tangutur. However, the police brought teh situation under control.

In another incident, Hanumayamma, wife of a TDP leader Sudhakar died under the wheels of a tractor allegedly driven by YSRCP leader Kondala Rao at Rayavaripalem, near Tangutur. She died while being shifted to a hospital.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that S. Sudhakar, a supporter of TDP MLA Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, and the local YSRCP leader had a property dispute. Addressing the media, the TDP MLA described the death as a ‘political murder’ and demanded criminal action against those responsible.