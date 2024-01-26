TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao resorted to irregularities ahead of 2019 elections, alleges A.P. State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

January 26, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator from Parchur Yeluri Sambasiva Rao had resorted to several irregularities ahead of the 2019 elections, alleges the Andhra Pradesh State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI).

“The electoral malpractices have come to light during a recent raid on M/s. Nova Agri Tech Pvt. Limited for GST violations,” the APSDRI officials told The Hindu on Friday.

“Mr. Sambasiva Rao, who was then chairman of the company, faces probe for allegedly distributing money among the voters,” the officials said.

The officials further said that the Bapatla district police had alerted the authorities of the Income-Tax, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and SEBI about the alleged illegal activities of the company.

“The APSDRI conducted a search on January 24 under Section 67 (2) of the APGST Act, 2017, on the premises of M/s. Nova Agri Tech Pvt. Limited located at Sri Lakshmi Nagar in Guntur city. During the search, a diary containing handwritten details revealed information pertaining to bribing the voters ahead of the 2019 general elections,” the officials alleged.

“The contents of the diary (entries written in 13 pages) are about the cash inflow and outflow for illegal distribution money to the voters before the election dated April 11, 2019,” they alleged.

“The diary, recovered in the presence of independent witnesses and P.V. Narayana, an employee, implicates Pullela Ajay Babu, a retired employee of the company,” the officials said.

They further alleged that Mr. Ajay Babu, when asked to explain the entries in the diary, had absconded from his residence and switched off his mobile phone.

“Considering the dates and names of the villages, booth-wise details and number of votes, transport charges and other details, there is prima facie evidence that points to flow of money as bribe to voters,” the officials alleged.

The expenditure was not brought to the notice of the Election Commission, the APSDRI officials alleged.

“The employees and key persons of the company were deployed to carry out the illegal transactions on behalf of Mr. Sambasiva Rao,” they charged.

Stating that Mr. Sambasiva Rao won the election from Parchur Assembly constituency, the officials said that villages such as Duddukuru, Inkollu, Tatiparthivaripalem, and Gangavaram, where money was said to have been distributed among the voters as per the diary, fall under the constituency.

“One entry shows the delegation of work to three employees — Apparao, Bujjibabu and Saiganesh — regarding the alleged distribution of ₹15 lakh to the voters of Duddukuru,” they alleged.

Further flow of money from the Nova group of companies into the intermediary bank accounts and withdrawal of cash for alleged illegal activities were being examined, the officials said.

Charges denied

Meanwhile, Mr. Sambasiva Rao denied the APSDRI’s allegations. “Though I founded it, I have no association with Nova Agri Tech Pvt. Limited at present,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao said when contacted.

Admitting that “some notices” were served on the employees of the company, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said he had nothing to do with the transactions of the company. He further said that the company was not doing any business in Andhra Pradesh for the last five years.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said he was not aware of the charges framed against him so far.