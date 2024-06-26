ADVERTISEMENT

TDP MLA urges police to arrest YSRCP cadre who indulged in violence

Updated - June 26, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that at least seven Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre were injured in an attack by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) followers at Garapadu village, Vatticherukuru mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday night, the TDP Prathipadu MLA B. Ramanjaneyulu urged the police to arrest all the accused in this case. He visited Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Wednesday and interacted with the injured victims, who were undergoing treatment. 

Mr. Ramanjaneyulu expressed concern over the attacks on TDP leaders and cadre in the rural areas and advised the YSRCP leaders to restrain from resorting to violent politics. The MLA requested the Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi to immediately arrest the accused YSRCP leaders and followers, and do justice to the victims.

