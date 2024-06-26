GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP MLA urges police to arrest YSRCP cadre who indulged in violence

Updated - June 26, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that at least seven Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre were injured in an attack by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) followers at Garapadu village, Vatticherukuru mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday night, the TDP Prathipadu MLA B. Ramanjaneyulu urged the police to arrest all the accused in this case. He visited Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Wednesday and interacted with the injured victims, who were undergoing treatment. 

Mr. Ramanjaneyulu expressed concern over the attacks on TDP leaders and cadre in the rural areas and advised the YSRCP leaders to restrain from resorting to violent politics. The MLA requested the Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi to immediately arrest the accused YSRCP leaders and followers, and do justice to the victims.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.